Bring your kid to work day! Lucky for North West, her mom, Kim Kardashian West, goes to work with Ellen DeGeneres!

Kim shared a beyond adorable photo of her 2-year-old fashionista daughter playing My Little Pony with Ellen before Kim's appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired Wednesday.

"Who saw @TheEllenShow today? Well this is right before I went on…Northie & Ellen brushing My Little Pony's hair lol," the pregnant reality star said in the caption.

The picture shows the 57-year-old talk show host holding the small toy while North brushes its mane.

Kim, who is expecting a son in December, teased her interview by also sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of her taking a very well lit selfie with Ellen on set.

"Don't miss me on @TheEllenShow today! Always a good laugh and of course some good selfies with perfect lighting!" she said.

During her appearance, the 34-year-old mother spoke about husband Kanye West's "serious" presidential plans as well as possible names for their future son.

"I do like the name Easton, Easton West," she admitted. "I don't think my husband likes that name, but I do like it."

Sounds like they're in a good direction!