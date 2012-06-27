THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) -- Don Grady, who was one of television's most beloved big brothers as Robbie Douglas on the long-running 1960s hit "My Three Sons," has died. He was 68.

His "My Three Sons" co-star Barry Livingston says Grady died Wednesday. Grady had been suffering from cancer and receiving hospice care at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Born in San Diego as Don Louis Agrati, Grady had a brief stint singing and dancing on "The Mickey Mouse Club" starting at age 13.

But he was best known by far as one of Fred MacMurray's "My Three Sons" on the series that ran on ABC and later CBS from 1960 to 1972.

In later decades he worked primarily as a musician and composer, and wrote the theme for "The Phil Donahue Show."