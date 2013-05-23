INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gomer Pyle will be back for this year's Indianapolis 500. Carol Brady is staying home.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday that actor Jim Nabors will return to sing "Back Home Again in Indiana" during pre-race ceremonies for Sunday's 97th running of the 500. Nabors missed last year's race due to heart surgery, so a video of him performing the song at his home in Hawaii aired instead.

Nabors has performed in person at the race 33 times since 1972.

Florence Henderson, an Indiana native who played Carol Brady on TV's "Brady Bunch," traditionally sings "God Bless America" at the race but is ill this year and won't make the trip. Indiana singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin will perform the song in her place.