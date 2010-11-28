Leslie Nielsen, known for his roles in such comedies as Airplane! and the Naked Gun film franchise, has died. He was 84.

He passed away Sunday at a hospital near his home in Ft. Lauderdale, where he was being treated for pneumonia.

After performing in 150 live television dramas in New York, he found his claim to fame playing detective Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun film comedies.

“We are sadden by the passing of beloved actor Leslie Nielsen, probably best remembered as Lt. Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun series of pictures, but who enjoyed a more than 60-year career in motion pictures and television," read a statement.

