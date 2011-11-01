LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Even though Ricki Lake consistently earns high scores on "Dancing With the Stars," she's still a loser.

The 43-year-old TV personality has dropped more than 20 pounds since the show's 13th season began in September. So has fellow contestant Nancy Grace. The prosecutor-turned-TV personality says she's shed 23 pounds so far.

Grace has been showing more skin as she shrinks, and she said she'd be thrilled to dance in a leotard if she makes it to the finals on the hit ABC competition.

Reality star Rob Kardashian, who has shared his weight woes on the show, has also been shaping up. While he won't reveal an exact number, he says dancing is boosting his confidence and helping him slim down.

Last season, contestant Kirstie Alley ended up losing 100 pounds.