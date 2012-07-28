Nancy Sinatra tells Twitter to close account in father's name
Frank Sinatra's daughter Nancy has reached out to Twitter execs to shut down a blog set up in her late father's name.
Nancy Sinatra appealed to her fans for help on Friday after learning the Twitter tag @ratpackfrank had been verified by website executives as an official account of her father's estate.
In a desperate plea, she tweeted, "Friends, how do we get rid of the phony but verified Frank Sinatra? That is NOT my dad. Help."
After receiving advice from tech-savvy followers, she then sent a message to Twitter officials to strip the unauthorized account of its "verified" status.
She wrote, "Attention @Twitter The account @ratpackfrank is not authorized and using my dad's name Frank Sinatra without permission. Please unverify."
Frank Sinatra died in 1998.
