WENN

Frank Sinatra's daughter Nancy has reached out to Twitter execs to shut down a blog set up in her late father's name.

Nancy Sinatra appealed to her fans for help on Friday after learning the Twitter tag @ratpackfrank had been verified by website executives as an official account of her father's estate.

In a desperate plea, she tweeted, "Friends, how do we get rid of the phony but verified Frank Sinatra? That is NOT my dad. Help."

After receiving advice from tech-savvy followers, she then sent a message to Twitter officials to strip the unauthorized account of its "verified" status.

She wrote, "Attention @Twitter The account @ratpackfrank is not authorized and using my dad's name Frank Sinatra without permission. Please unverify."

Frank Sinatra died in 1998.