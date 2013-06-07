Naomi Campbell has been ordered to stand trial in Italy over her alleged attack on a photographer in 2009.

Gaetano di Giovanni claims his face was scratched and bruised after Campbell reportedly slapped him and hit him with her handbag while she was vacationing with her then-boyfriend Vladislav Doronin on the island of Lipari.

Campbell has vehemently denied the allegations and insists di Giovanni was harassing her, however, prosecutor Francesco Massara is now taking the case to court and the supermodel must appear before judges on Dec. 4, according to the Ansa news agency.

A spokesman for the model says, "Three years ago Ms. Campbell was the victim of paparazzi harassment in Italy. The photographer has claimed to have been attacked by Ms. Campbell, a claim our client has categorically denied and her team is confident to prove this in court later this year."

Campbell is notorious for her short temper - she was sentenced to anger management classes after infamously striking an assistant with her cell phone in 1998, and again in 2007 after hurling her mobile at a housekeeper in New York. She also admitted to attacking police after they were called to remove her from a plane following an incident over lost baggage at London's Heathrow Airport in 2008.