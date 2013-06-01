BIG SUR, California (AP) — A spokesman for former Facebook president and Napster co-founder Sean Parker says the wealthy Web entrepreneur has married singer-songwriter Alexandra Lenas.

Matthew Hiltzik says the couple wed Saturday evening in front of 300 family members and friends at the swanky Ventana Inn & Spa in Big Sur. He says the couple's daughter, Winter, participated in the ceremony.

Parker helped start the music-sharing site Napster and was an early Facebook adviser who served as its first president. He was portrayed by Justin Timberlake in the movie "The Social Network."

Forbes estimates the 33-year-old's net worth at $2 billion.