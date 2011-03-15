In contrast with music stars who've recently tried to distance themselves from Moammar Gadhafi, Rapper Nas says he feels the Libyan dictator is misunderstood.

The hip-hop star claims the people of Libya need a revolution, but should be working with Gadhafi to ensure a peaceful future instead of waging war against him.

He tells misformusic.com, "I never saw Gadhafi as an enemy, like a deadly enemy that wanted to harm people for no reason. I kind of see him as someone who is misunderstood. "I think a revolution in Libya is important, and I just hate to see that the people are against (Gadhafi) or he has to be against (them). I hate to see any violence between him and his people; I just don't like that."

Nas believes the U.S. government should get involved to bring an end to the protests. "I think they could intervene so that there could be peace," he says.

Nas' comments emerge as a host of high-profile artists, including Beyonce, 50 Cent and Usher, have agreed to give to charity cash received for staging private performances for members of the Gadhafi clan.

Gadhafi has refused to step down amid civil unrest, violent protests and calls for him to resign from power in the Middle Eastern nation, and many world leaders have imposed sanctions on Libya as a result..