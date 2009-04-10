NEW YORK (AP) -- Stephen Colbert is still clinging to hope that NASA will name a new room at the international space station after him.

The space agency said Friday it would announce the name of the module Tuesday on Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report." Astronaut Sunita Williams will appear on the program.

The agency held an online contest, letting the public vote on a name for a future addition to the station. "Colbert" beat out NASA's four suggested options: Serenity, Legacy, Earthrise and Venture.

The comedian said in a statement: "I certainly hope NASA does the right thing. Just kidding. I hope they name it after me."

