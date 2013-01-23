Juliette Barnes will always be leery of her drug-addicted mother, who resurfaces after a short-lived stint in rehab in the Jan. 23 episode of ABC's Nashville. While celebrating the success of her duet "Wrong Song" with Rayna James (Connie Britton), the country superstar gets ambushed by up-and-coming singer Avery Barkley (Jonathan Jackson) at the lavish party.

"You know, this isn't actually the first time that we've met. I ran into you backstage at the Opry -- literally. I mean, I get it. It must happen to you all the time. I'm still getting used to it myself, the whole star thing," Avery tells Juliette (Hayden Panettiere), who is too busy eyeing her mother's every move to listen. "I signed with Dominic's label. He's got kind of this urban take on music, trying to mix it up. I'd love for you to hear it sometime. I'm Avery Barkley. I sing that song, 'Kiss. . .'"

"I'm sorry, I've never heard of it," Juliette says coldly. She then rushes across the room to take her mother (Sylvia Jefferies) away from Rayna.

"Mama, stop!" Juliette says. "You're not even supposed to be here. Is there anything you don't ruin?"

Nashville airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

