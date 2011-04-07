Natalie Portman strikes back!

Three weeks after being slammed by Sarah Lane, the American Ballet Theater dancer who acted as her dance double in the hit film "Black Swan," the actress breaks her silence.

"I know what went on," the star, 29, told E! News while promoting her new flick "Your Highness." "We had an amazing experience making the movie. I don't want to tarnish it by entering it into nastiness"

She went on, "I'm really proud of everyone's work on the movie, my experience. I will have that forever. And it's nice for me to know about that no matter what kind of nastiness or gossip is going around."

The feud was sparked when Lane told Dance Magazine that the actress barely did any of her own moves for the Oscar-winning role. "They were trying to create this facade that she had become a ballerina in a year and a half," Lane complained.

Portman's fiance and the film's choreographer, Benjamin Millepied, jumped to her defense: "Honestly, 85% of that movie is Natalie," he told the L.A. Times.

For her part, Portman is now focused on her next big role: Mom. The actress and Millepied, 33, are expecting their first child this summer. "I have to admit, it's really fun being able to take it easy and not worry about food," she said. "At the same time, you have to be healthy because there is a person inside me. I do love ice cream and desserts though!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See what your fave celebs have been up to this week

Learn all about Natalie's movie career on MSN

Get the scoop on celebrities' secrets

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Stars who found love on set

PHOTOS: Pregnant Oscar stars

PHOTOS: Natalie's romantic history