With all of the excitement surrounding Natalie Portman -- from her Oscar nomination to her pregnancy and engagement -- the "Black Swan" actress is doing her best to keep a level head.

"I'm just trying to be calm!" Portman, 29, told UsMagazine.com at the Director's Guild Awards in Hollywood on Saturday night. The Michael Kors-clad Portman walked the red carpet with her "Black Swan" director, Darren Aronofsky.

While he was nominated for most Outstanding Directorial Achievement, Aronofsky couldn't help but gush over Portman's maternal skills. "She'll be an amazing mom. Amazing. She's very organized, she's very considerate, she'll be amazing," he said.

Although Portman revealed that she and fiance Benjamin Millepied haven't decided on where they'll raise their child, she is sure of one thing. "[It'll be] as positive and as clean an environment as I can find," she said.

Until the baby arrives, Portman is taking things one step at a time. "There's so much going on, I'll just try not to trip at any point!" she said while teetering in black platform Aldo heels. "I'm trying to protect my future child."

