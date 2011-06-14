Natalie Portman is a First-Time Mom
Natalie Portman has given birth to her first child.
People.com announced she has welcomed a baby boy.
Fresh off a hot year in theaters with the highly-successful 'Black Swan' and the romantic comedy 'No Strings Attached,' the actress will settle into the new role of mother. The Oscar-winner and her fiancé, Benjamin Millepied announced their engagement and pregnancy in December.
Sticking to Jewish tradition, Natalie declined to find out the gender of the baby before giving birth.
