Mommy's night out! Natalie Portman made a rare appearance at an event in L.A. on Thursday, June 20, and an eyewitness told Us Weekly she really let loose. Although the 32-year-old mom is frequently spotted spending time with son Aleph, 2, and working on film sets, she rarely attends events anymore.

Portman looked gorgeous while enjoying a night out with husband Benjamin Millepied at the 2013 Los Angeles Dance Project Benefit Gala, where attendees sipped on summery Grey Goose cocktails with fresh pressed juice. The actress let her down in soft waves, and styled a sexy bright red spaghetti strap Dior dress that featured a hot pink accent on the skirt.

"She looked so happy and couldn't stop smiling the whole evening," a source told Us of the No Strings Attached star. "They're really an adorable couple," the insider added of Portman and Millepied, "and seem very supportive of each other." (Millepied, a 36-year-old choreographer and dancer, formed Los Angeles Dance Project in 2012. The mission of the artist collective is to create new work and revive seminal collaborations from influential dance makers.)

But Portman also enjoyed a little girl time during the night. The star was photographed chatting with friend and fellow Oscar-winning mom Reese Witherspoon under a heat lamp. Witherspoon, 37, attended the event with husband Jim Toth, and the source told Us they "weren't shy about drinking" at the party, despite their recent arrest. "They seemed to be in great spirits and were cheerfully mingling," the insider said.

Later in the evening, Portman hit the dance floor with Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones. "She and Natalie were both super into the music," the source shared, "and having a fantastic time."

Portman briefly left the dance floor to recruit more people to join them, but the ladies were doing find on their own! "They were dancing together and laughing, and even broke out some partner dance moves," explained the eyewitness. "They both sang along to 'I Wish I Was A Baller' as they danced."

