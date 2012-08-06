Natalie Portman Shines in Rodarte Wedding Dress
By Chris Gardner
Natalie Portman looked every bit a princess at her Saturday night nuptials in a custom Rodarte dress.
People magazine reports that Portman picked the label -- run by her longtime friends Laura and Kate Mulleavy -- to design a white A-line gown, featuring a sheer overlay that covered her chest and arms. The first photos that surfaced of Portman on her wedding night show she paired the Rodarte dress with nude shoes, a veil and to a floral crown.
Portman's now-husband, Benjamin Millepied, wore a midnight blue tux.
People mag reported additional details about the traditional Jewish ceremony including that it was an all-vegan affair attended by about 75 people including famous friends Ivanka Trump and Macaulay Culkin.
Keep clicking to see photos of the happy couple ...
