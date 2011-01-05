Baby-to-be's first awards show!

Pregnant Natalie Portman kept her hand on her growing baby bump at Wednesday's People's Choice Awards in L.A.

For her first awards show appearance since announcing her pregnancy and engagement to dancer/choreographer Benjamin Millepied, Portman, 29, wore a loose-fitting, frilled short blue Jason Wu shift dress and mesh Dior pumps.

The fashionable "Black Swan" star (who's the new face of Christian Dior fragrances) took the stage with Ashton Kutcher, her costar in the upcoming comedy "No Strings Attached"

Before announcing her pregnancy, Portman told Vogue that she was nothing like her self-destructive, anorexic "Black Swan" character, Nina.

"I swear, I eat. I ate a bagel an hour ago," said the thin star, who keeps a vegan diet. "I consume my own weight in hummus every day. I cook a lot, and I even do vegan baking."

Her last experience with weight gain? The freshman 15 while attending Harvard University, she told the mag. "I gained my freshman 15 or 20 and had super-depressed moments. ... That Cambridge winter is tough."

