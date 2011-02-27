Oscar voters weren't the only ones who got a kick out of Natalie Portman's performance in "Black Swan."

Speaking backstage with reporters at Sunday's Academy Awards, the pregnant Best Actress winner said her unborn child morphed into a "little dancer" during the ceremony.

"I don't remember anything that happened," Portman, 29, said. "But the baby was definitely kicking a lot during the song portion of the show."

With motherhood looming, Portman, who's engaged to 33-year-old choreographer Benjamin Millepied, said she hasn't found time to process her awards show sweep.

"It feels very, very dreamlike right now," she said. "I don't really know where I am."

The first-time Oscar winner also admitted she has "no idea" how becoming a mother will affect her career.

"One of the most exciting things about being pregnant is that I'm accepting the complete unknown. It's a complete mystery and miracle," Portman explained. "It's really just accepting that I have no idea, which is what all of us live every day."

Still, Portman told reporters she's grateful to have shared this experience with her unborn child as it's been "a protection against all the hoopla."

According to the actress, being pregnant reminds her "where your meaning is, what is actually important in the midst of a lot of shiny stuff that is more superficial."

