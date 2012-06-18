Bonjour, Aleph. Long time no see!

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's son is a big boy now. The proud parents of the one-year-old stepped out together in Paris on Monday (Millepied is a Frenchman by birth) with their little boy, who celebrates his first birthday this month.

The couple, who secretly married in February 2012 after welcoming the birth of their son last June, went for a family stroll with Aleph safely secured in his stroller. Just in time for Father's Day, Portman, 31, had a break from filming Knight of Cups in Los Angeles to go on the family trip to Millepied's native country.

Aleph has grown considerably since his last sighting in California back in March. He is looking even more like his parents (who met on the set of Black Swan back in 2010) and has a full head of curly hair. When the sight-seeing became too much for the tot, dancer and choreographer Millepied, 35, covered him up with his sweatshirt for a little snooze.

Portman had no trouble dropping the baby weight after Aleph's birth, but kept her attire casual in a sweater and jeans for the outing.

During her pregnancy, the famously strict vegan broke her diet. "I actually went back to being vegetarian when I became pregnant, just because I felt like I wanted that stuff," she said during an April radio interview. "I was listening to my body to have eggs and dairy and that sort of stuff."

