Mommy's little rock 'n' roll sweetheart!

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's son, Aleph, may be just a little over a year old, but he already has some seriously cool-kid style!

The redheaded little one sported a comfy pajama set adorned with electric guitars, plus bright red socks, while he and his mom, 31, stepped out in L.A. for dinner on Wednesday. The Black Swan actress, who quietly tied the knot with her Frenchman beau and Black Swan costar, 34, back in February, wore white skinny jeans, a peach blouse and metallic flats.

After the pair stepped out at the February Academy Awards wearing wedding bands, jeweler Jamie Wolf confirmed to Us Weekly that he designed the recycled platinum and conflict-free diamond rings.

A Black Swan set source told Us it was "seductive to watch" Portman and Millepied fall for one another back in 2010. "There was no way the attraction could be missed. I don't think he could help himself -- she's dazzling!"

