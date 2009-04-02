Natasha Bedingfield took time from her honeymoon in Santa Barbara, Calif., to tell fans about her recent wedding to filmmaker Matt Robinson (which Usmagazine.com exclusively reported).

"So, I went and got myself hitched!" she writes on her Celebrity MySpace page. "I'm a Mrs. now! I'm so happy."

Bedingfield, 27, wed Robinson, 31, March 22 at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu -- the same spot where Fergie and Josh Duhamel tied the knot in January.

Bedingfield says she enjoyed being "single for a long time" but when she met Robinson she "couldn't resist" falling for him.

"My first ever radio hit 'Single' says, 'I don't need another half to make me whole,' and I still think that is true," says the singer. "But I will add to that that having an 'other half' definitely makes my life a 'whole' lot more fun."

"We are having such a magical time here on our honeymoon," she concludes. "We'll be back soon in L.A. and London writing my next record."