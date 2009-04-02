Natasha Bedingfield Having "a Magical Time" on Honeymoon
Natasha Bedingfield took time from her honeymoon in Santa Barbara, Calif., to tell fans about her recent wedding to filmmaker Matt Robinson (which Usmagazine.com exclusively reported).
"So, I went and got myself hitched!" she writes on her Celebrity MySpace page. "I'm a Mrs. now! I'm so happy."
See unforgettable celeb wedding photos
Bedingfield, 27, wed Robinson, 31, March 22 at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu -- the same spot where Fergie and Josh Duhamel tied the knot in January.
See Fergie and Josh's wedding pics
Bedingfield says she enjoyed being "single for a long time" but when she met Robinson she "couldn't resist" falling for him.
"My first ever radio hit 'Single' says, 'I don't need another half to make me whole,' and I still think that is true," says the singer. "But I will add to that that having an 'other half' definitely makes my life a 'whole' lot more fun."
Check out Hollywood's most romantic couples of all time
"We are having such a magical time here on our honeymoon," she concludes. "We'll be back soon in L.A. and London writing my next record."