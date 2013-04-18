With a wedding in the works, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent look more in love than ever! Four days after Us Weekly broke the news that the interior designer and the fashion stylist got engaged, the future husbands strolled hand-in-hand through New York City's West Village neighborhood April 14.

PHOTOS: Out and proud celebrities

Wearing matching denim outfits, Berkus walked on his tiptoes to give his slightly taller fiance a tender kiss while waiting to cross the street. Brent, who briefly replaced Brad Goreski as celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe's assistant, also flashed his gold engagement ring.

Three days later, the pair attended the HRC Marriage for Equality Celebration at the Calvin Klein boutique in New York City. At the bash, they mingled with two other well-known (and engaged) gay couples: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

PHOTOS: Celebrity couples who dress alike

Berkus, 41, popped the question atop Machu Picchu in Peru on Monday, April 8. The proposal came as a surprise to Brent, as they had traveled to the South American country for a designer sale project Berkus was working on for One Kings Lane. The former talk show host (and author of The Things That Matter) has been with Brent for more than eight months.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Kiss After Engagement, Wear Matching Denim Outfits