Nate Berkus attended Tuesday's premiere of The Help in Hollywood, where he revealed that he's thrilled about his ex-boyfriend Brian Atwood's engagement. "We are still in touch and I am really, really happy for him," he gushed to Us Weekly.

"Jake is a great guy," added the interior designer, 39, about Dr. Jake Deutsch, Atwood's fiance.

And Berkus has no reason to be jealous -- he's got a serious beau of his own. "I am in another relationship as well and have been for two years," he says. However, he remains very secretive about the identity of his architect boyfriend.

Not that he's planning to take the same plunge anytime soon: "I'm not rushing down the aisle right now, but that is not a no!" he said.

Berkus, who is known for acting as resident design guru on the now-defunct Oprah Winfrey Show, was in a long-term relationship with Atwood from 2007 to 2009.

