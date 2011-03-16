LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Singer Nate Dogg has died at age 41. His near monotone crooning anchored some of rap's most seminal songs and helped define the sound of West coast hip-hop.

RELATED: See which celebs passed away last year

Attorney Mark Geragos says the artist died Tuesday of complications from multiple strokes. Nate Dogg's real name was Nathaniel D. Hale.

RELATED: Learn all about Nate Dogg's music career on MSN

He wasn't a rapper, but he was an integral figure in the genre. His voice was featured on hits including Warren G's "Regulate," 50 Cent's "21 Questions," Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" and countless others.

RELATED: Photos, videos and more on Nate Dogg