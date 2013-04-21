The estate of late rapper Nate Dogg has been hit with a creditor's claim from the mother of one of his children.

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian's tightest looks

Shereda Williams has filed a request for a slice of the star's fortune, claiming she is owed $339,924 in unpaid child support money.

RELATED:

Celebs without makeup

According to court documents, obtained TMZ.com, Nate Dogg, real name Nathaniel Dwayne Hale, was meant to pay Williams $4,358 a month for their child, who was born in 2006.

RELATED:

Fashion don'ts

However, Williams maintains the hip-hop star never made a single payment and she is now demanding the outstanding balance, which includes payments accumulated since the rapper's death in March 2011.