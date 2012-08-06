Swimmer Nathan Adrian may have let his lone gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics hang freely in his room, but now that he has three more to add to his collection, he's looking to put his winnings on lock.

"I'll probably get a safe. Now that I have four in total, it's probably best to invest in one," the 23-year-old tells Us Weekly of putting his three golds and one silver in safe keeping.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Adrian stood on the winners platform with teammates Michael Phelps, Cullen Jones and Ryan Lochte after securing the silver medal for the men's 4x100m freestyle relay on July 29. Next, the Bremerton, Washington native earned his first individual gold medal during the men's 100m freestyle event on August 1, making him the first American male to do so since 1988.

Rounding out his winnings, Adrian grabbed a gold medal with his teammates Phelps, Matt Grevers and Brendan Hansen during the men's 4x100m medley relay on Sunday.

Even though the swimming events have wrapped, Adrian is still feeling the rush from his personal and his team's successes.

"I'm still riding high. It hasn't fully set in and sometimes I get waves of it," he tells Us of his everlasting excitement. "Whether it's looking on Twitter or CNN and seeing the Olympics in general, or seeing the medal count and knowing I had a part in that -- it's really cool."

In the video above, the chiseled cutie flexes his athleticism during an exclusive photo shoot with Us!

