Hot on the heels of the news that Kristin Chenoweth is joining the cast of CBS' hit drama, The Good Wife, news broke Wednesday morning that another Broadway star is going to join her in a recurring role -- Nathan Lane.

Emmy and Tony award-winning Lane will make his 'Wife' debut in the season premiere, and will plan a "bottom-line obsessed manager" who will face off with Will, Diane and others at Lockhart/Gardner in an attempt to get the firm back on the road to financial health.

Kristin Chenoweth Joins 'The Good Wife'

Chenoweth, meanwhile, will also appear on the season premiere as a "top-of-her-game political reporter who wants to know more about the Florrick campaign and marriage."

Matthew Perry on 'Good Wife'

This news follows the announcement of Maura Tierney's addition to cast. The former ER star will play a self-made millionaire.

The Good Wife returns to primetime this September, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

