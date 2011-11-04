A Native American group is condemning a comment Kim Kardashian's mother made on national television as being "wrong and hurtful."

Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, said on "Good Morning America" Thursday that she "hates an Indian Giver," when asked if her daughter should return a $2 million engagement ring after her 72-day marriage ended.

Jacqueline Johnson Pata, executive director of the National Congress of American Indians, said in a statement that the phrase "Indian giving" promotes negative stereotypes.

She noted that November is Native American Heritage Month and invited the Jenner and Kardashian family to "join with the country in learning more" about American Indian culture.

An email message to Jenner's representative wasn't immediately returned.