As the news of Cory Monteith's sudden, shocking death settles in, the "Glee" star's friends and family are grieving his loss. Naya Rivera, who appeared with Monteith on FOX's hit musical series and also co-hosted the GLAAD Media Awards with him in March 2012, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that he was more than just a co-star to her.

"The entire 'Glee' family and I are deeply saddened by this tragedy," she said on Monday. "Cory was and always will be a part of my own family and a good friend. He was a special part of this world and will forever be missed."

"My heart goes out to Cory's family and Lea," she continued, referring to the actor's co-star and girlfriend, Lea Michele, "and while we are grateful for everyone's well wishes, privacy during this time of grief is greatly appreciated."

Monteith, 31, was found dead in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 13. The British Columbia coroner's office confirmed on Tuesday that his death was caused by a lethal mix of heroin and alcohol.

After Vancouver police confirmed the tragedy in a press conference late Saturday night, tributes to Monteith began pouring in on Twitter. Among other "Glee" stars to express their grief were Dot Marie Jones, Kristin Chenoweth and Lauren Potter.

"I am totally heartbroken right now. I love Cory so much this hurts my heart," Potter, who plays Becky Jackson, tweeted. "Cory was always so nice to me. I have so many good memories."

"Glee" star Matthew Morrison, a.k.a. Mr. Schuester, also paid tribute to his friend, during his "Up Close and Personal" show at 54 Below in New York on July 14. "Matt came out before the show started and said, 'We lost a great young man too soon,'" a source told Us Weekly of the performance. "He said Cory was a beautiful person." Then he told the crowd, "You came out to see a show, I came out to do one, so let's honor Cory with this performance."

At one point, Morrison, 34, dedicated a song to Monteith: "What I Did for Love," from the Broadway classic "A Chorus Line." "He was very emotional onstage," the source told Us. "It was difficult for him to get up to perform, but he did not want to disappoint anyone."

