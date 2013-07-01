LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC says it will air a sequel to the hit cable miniseries "The Bible."

The network said Monday that it will join with producer Mark Burnett and his actress-wife, Roma Downey, on the sequel. Burnett and Downey produced "The Bible" for the History channel.

Downey starred in "Touched by an Angel" and also played Jesus Christ's mother, Mary, in the miniseries that aired earlier this year.

NBC says the sequel has the working title "A.D.: Beyond the Bible" and will open in the days following Christ's death.

Casting and an air date haven't been announced.

Burnett's producing credits include the NBC series "The Voice" and "Celebrity Apprentice."