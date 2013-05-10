NEW YORK (AP) — NBC is pulling the plug on Brian Williams' newsmagazine "Rock Center" after a short, troubled life where it failed to find a consistent home on the network's prime-time schedule.

The network said Friday that the show would soon be ending.

"Rock Center" premiered on Halloween 2011 and news executives preached patience then, saying it would take a while to get established. Bob Costas' interview with Jerry Sandusky about the Penn State child sexual abuse case was its biggest coup.

Since its premiere, NBC aired the show on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday nights.