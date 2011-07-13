LOS ANGELES (AP) -- NBC Entertainment has a new president, an executive plucked from Twentieth Century Fox Television.

NBC announced Wednesday that Jennifer Salke is its entertainment chief, effective immediately. She reports to NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt and is responsible for primetime and daytime programming.

Salke is part of the struggling network's reorganization following Comcast Corp.'s takeover of NBC Universal. The post of entertainment president had been held by Angela Bromstad, who left upon Greenblatt's arrival in January.

During nearly a decade at Twentieth Century Fox Television, Salke was involved in the development of hit series including "Glee" and "Modern Family."

Salke and Greenblatt have done business together since the early 1990s. She worked at Aaron Spelling Productions and Greenblatt was with the Fox channel, which aired "Melrose Place" and other Spelling series.