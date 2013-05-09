NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hayes, Parker Posey, Minnie Driver and Gillian Anderson have prominent roles in new television series that NBC will try next season.

The network said Thursday that it had ordered five new series, in advance of its annual schedule announcement Sunday. That's when it will become clear what current shows the network will cancel to make way for the new ones.

Former "Will & Grace" actor Hayes stars as a gay divorced dad in "Sean Saves the World," one of three new comedies. Posey is a divorced mom in "The Family Guide" and Driver is in an adaptation of the novel "About a Boy."

Producer J.J. Abrams is making a story about a girl with superpowers, while Anderson is in a hostage drama.