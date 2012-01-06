PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Betty White says her plans for her upcoming 90th birthday might include "a little vodka on the rocks."

The tireless actress' big day on Jan. 17 seems to be exciting others more than her. NBC is airing a birthday special for White the day before and has also picked up a "Candid Camera"-like prank show featuring senior citizens called "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."

NBC hasn't put "Off Their Rockers" on the schedule yet. White says she's on hand to make sure producers don't make any of the humor mean-spirited. In most of the cases, young people are the butt of jokes in the show.