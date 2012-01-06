PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- NBC's entertainment chief says it wasn't squeamishness over booze that got "vodka" dropped from the television version of Chelsea Handler's memoir.

Robert Greenblatt said Friday that the 2008 book's title, "Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea?", was just too long. He said: "There was no mandate from anyone saying don't put vodka in the title of a show."

The NBC comedy, titled "Are You There, Chelsea?", debuts next Wednesday. Laura Prepon of "That `70s Show" portrays the title character, described as a "sexually dynamic advanced drinker."

Handler has a part-time role as the title character's born-again Christian sister.