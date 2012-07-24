BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- NBC is sinking its teeth into the classic tale of Dracula for a new drama series.

The network announced Tuesday a 10-episode version of the Bram Stoker novel. Jonathan Rhys Meyers has the title role as the vampire set in Victorian-era England.

Meyers is known for starring in the Showtime series "The Tudors," and for the TV film "Elvis."

"Dracula" is from the producers behind the acclaimed hit "Downton Abbey," Carnival Films & Television. It will begin production later this year, NBC said.

The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association conference. NBC did not announce an airdate for "Dracula."