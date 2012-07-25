NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC says it has topped the $1 billion mark in advertising sales for the Olympic Games beginning this week in London.

The network said Wednesday it is the biggest advertising haul ever for an Olympics and topped the $850 million in ad sales for Beijing in 2008. There's a lot more room for advertising, since NBC Universal is showing more than 5,000 hours of competition on NBC, its cable affiliates and online.

Top NBC Sports sales executive Seth Winter says the $60 million in digital ad sales triples what the network earned in 2008.

NBC says President Barack Obama has spent $6.5 million to buy national ads during the Olympics, while Mitt Romney hasn't bought any yet.