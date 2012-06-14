NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC is rolling out its fall season lineup with the help of the Olympics rings.

NBC announced Thursday that sneak peeks of its new prime-time schedule will piggyback on network coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

The unveiling will begin with commercial-free previews of NBC's new comedies "Go On" on Aug. 8, after the evening's Olympics coverage, and of "Animal Practice" on Aug. 12, following the Olympics' Closing Ceremonies.

"Go On" and another comedy, "The New Normal," premiere in their regular time slots on Sept. 11, with a sneak peek of the comedy "Guys With Kids" airing Sept. 12.

The drama "Revolution" premieres on Sept. 17 and "Chicago Fire" debuts on Oct. 10.

