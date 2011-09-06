NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC won't be missing any opportunity this week to promote the opening of NFL football's new season.

The "Today" show, the Weather Channel, Telemundo and E! Entertainment all are reporting live this week from Green Bay, where NBC is televising Thursday's opening game between the Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Jay Leno is promoting the start of NBC's football schedule in his monologue, "Today" will encourage viewers to wear football jerseys to work or school on Friday and Jimmy Fallon has promised football-related sketches on his late-night show. All are NBCUniversal products.

Still up in the air is NBC's planned coverage of a one-hour football entertainment show prior to the game, which may conflict with President Obama's jobs speech.