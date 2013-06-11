NEW YORK (AP) — Despite being set up to shine, "The Voice" is limping to its finish on NBC.

The network's most popular show had around 11 million viewers for both of its editions last week. Next week is the season finale. Both the Monday and Tuesday editions ranked among the Nielsen company's six most popular shows of the week.

Still, each was below the singing competition's season average. Fresh episodes of a network's top-rated program might be expected to do better, particularly when a rival like CBS is airing nothing but reruns.

ABC won last week behind the strength of the NBA Finals.