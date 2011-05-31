LOS ANGELES (AP) -- NBC's new hit series "The Voice" is getting the choice post-Super Bowl spot next year.

The network said Tuesday that a special edition of "The Voice" will air Feb. 5 after the NFL championship game.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt called the post-game slot the best showcase on TV and said the singing contest deserves the exposure.

The network's early decision regarding an event eight months away represents a vote of confidence in the freshman program.

"The Voice" features judges including Christina Aguilera and the gimmick of picking contestants sight unseen. It's been a bright spot for struggling NBC, scoring as the season's top-rated new series among young adults and a draw among all viewers.