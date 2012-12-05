NEW YORK (AP) — The National Board of Review has named Kathryn Bigelow's Osama bin Laden docudrama "Zero Dark Thirty" the best film of the year.

The NBRs are the second group to name "Zero Dark Thirty" best film, following the New York Film Critics Circle. The two early awards suggest Bigelow's film may be the Academy Awards frontrunner.

The film took three awards from the National Board of Review, which also named Bigelow best director and the film's star, Jessica Chastain, best actress.

The group also gave a boost to "Silver Linings Playbook," naming its star, Bradley Cooper, best actor, and giving best adapted screenplay to David O. Russell.

The awards will be handed out at a gala on Jan. 8 in New York.