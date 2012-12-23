Ne-Yo caught up in legal trouble with his ex
R&B singer Ne-Yo has been caught up in legal trouble with his ex after allegedly breaking their confidentiality agreement.
Ne-Yo initially believed he fathered a child with his former lover Jesseca White and he turned over $575,000 in custodial support in 2009.
A paternity test later confirmed the 33-year-old was not the child's biological parent and they reportedly reached a settlement banning both parties from discussing the matter with the press.
But Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Smith, opened up about the ordeal during an interview with VH1's "Behind the Music" in September , and now White has accused him of breaking their legal gag order and defaming her character.
Her attorney, Gloria Allred, has fired off a letter to the star, alleging White has been unable to work and forced to seek financial aid because she is "beset by nausea, vomiting, and hair loss" as a result of his comments.
White is seeking to settle the matter amicably out of court, according to TMZ.com
