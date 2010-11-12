Ne-Yo is a first-time father
R&B star Ne-Yo has become a first-time father after his girlfriend went into labor early, according to a report.
RELATED: Celeb Babies of 2010
The singer and his partner Monyetta, who was reportedly due to give birth in January, welcomed a baby girl on Friday night at a hospital in Atlanta.
RELATED: Pink is reportedly pregnant
The "So Sick" hitmaker was reportedly at a charity event for his Ne-Yo Foundation when he heard his girlfriend had gone into labor, and rushed to be by her side for the birth, according to Allhiphop.com.
RELATED: Read more about Ne-Yo