R&B star Ne-Yo has become a first-time father after his girlfriend went into labor early, according to a report.

The singer and his partner Monyetta, who was reportedly due to give birth in January, welcomed a baby girl on Friday night at a hospital in Atlanta.

The "So Sick" hitmaker was reportedly at a charity event for his Ne-Yo Foundation when he heard his girlfriend had gone into labor, and rushed to be by her side for the birth, according to Allhiphop.com.

