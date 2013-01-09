Character actor Ned Wertimer died on Jan. 2. He was 89.

Wertimer's longtime manager, Brad Lemack, shared the news of his passing on Tuesday, Jan. 7 with The Associated Press. The actor died at a nursing home outside Los Angeles, following a bad fall at his home in November.

He was best known for playing Ralph Hart the doorman on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons during Season 11. Starring Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford, the beloved sitcom was a spinoff series from All In the Family, and Wertimer's character was introduced on the show in 1975.

Wertimer, who was born in Buffalo, N.Y. and was a Navy pilot during World War II, had over 100 TV credits including Gunsmoke, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Mork & Mindy. The star also appeared in many big screen roles including Mame in 1974, The Pack in 1977 and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End in 2007.

He is survived by his wife Skyne, a sister-in-law, a niece and three nephews.

