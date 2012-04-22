Entertainment Tonight.

Neil Diamond reportedly wed his manager Katie McNeil in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to People, the legendary singer, 71, said "I do" in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family on Saturday.

The nuptials came just ahead of Diamond's summer tour launching June 1. This is Diamond's third marriage. For McNeil, who is almost 30 years his junior, this marks her first time down the aisle.

