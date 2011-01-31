Vince Neil is ready to serve his 15-day jail term for a driving under the influence conviction, insisting he's learned his lesson for his "mistake."

Neil was handed the sentence last week in connection to his arrest for speeding and drink driving in Las Vegas last June.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, the singer - who faced up to six months behind bars if convicted - pleaded guilty in exchange for the more lenient sentence. He will also serve 15 days under house arrest following his release, attend alcohol awareness lessons and pay a $185 fine.

But Neil, who initially denied the charges, accepts he was at fault and is keen to complete the punishment so he can put the incident behind him.

He tells People.com, "I made a mistake, and I have to finally learn my lesson and go do a little bit of time. I've already learned my lesson.

"I just have to move on and get past it and get it behind me."

Neil must surrender to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center on Feb. 15, a week after his 50th birthday.

The rocker was previously convicted on DUI charges in 1984 for his part in a car crash that claimed the life of Hanoi Rocks star Nicholas Dingley.

