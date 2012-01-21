Reported by Carrie Bell

Talk about the coolest dad ever!

Neil Patrick Harris may have an advantage over his fiance, David Burtka, when it comes to entertaining their twins, Gideon and Harper: Not only does the 38-year-old actor love the circus, but he also has some Big Top skills to boot.

With Burtka, 36, on his arm, Harris joined Taylor Lautner, Hilary Swank, Jessica Chastain, Ali Landry and a host of other celebs on Friday for the opening of Cirque du Soleil's insect-themed OVO show at Grand Chapiteau on the Santa Monica Pier. And when Wonderwall caught up with the new dad, Harris wasted no time dishing on his secret circus talents.

"I can swing on a trapeze alright," Harris said, joking that he's even considered running off to join a circus troupe. "I'm a tight rope guy. I do some occasional trampoline-ing. I do magic and I can juggle. But more realistically, I would be a plate spinner [if I joined the circus], because that's my life right now. That's what it feels like, anyway. I have all these things I'm trying to keep from crashing. I wish I could do a super-slow handstand. I can do a handstand, but when they do the thing where they bend over and put the hands down and then lift themselves up super slow -- I love that."

Though the "How I Met Your Mother" star gets psyched for any Big Top event, Cirque du Soleil is by far his favorite, partly because the company uses no animals in their performance, he said, but also because it's just plain fun.

"I saw [this show] in previews in Montreal and I saw it in New York, and I'm here again," Harris said. "Cirque shows are always great, but there is something extra special about a tent show. There's something about walking into the big top, buying popcorn and watching people pull of amazing feats. It makes you feel like a kid."

At just 1 year old, Gideon and Harper are still a little young for Cirque du Soleil. But Ali Landry and her husband, Alejandro Monteverde, were excited for their 4-and-half-year-old daughter, Estela, to check out the fun firsthand.

"This is a very special night out," said Landry, who welcomed her second child, Marcelo, in October. "It has been a little tough for her, having a brand new baby brother in the house and having to share our time with someone. This was the perfect thing. We've been telling her all week that she gets to go on date night with Mommy and Daddy, and it really made her feel special."

So is being a mom easier the second time around?

"I think I forgot everything," admits the 38-year-old actress. "I feel like I am doing it all for the first time again. He's sleeping through the night now. ... Hallelujah!"