Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have a busy year ahead of them. In addition to raising 2-year-old twins Gideon and Harper, the engaged couple are planning to relocate from L.A. to New York City when Harris finishes shooting the ninth and final season of CBS' How I Met Your Mother.

The future spouses spoke to Us Weekly about their big move -- and their desire to get married -- at the HRC Marriage for Equality Celebration at the Calvin Klein boutique in New York City Apr. 17. "It would be great to move the ring from my right hand to my left, but Prop 8 won't allow us to do that," Harris said of California's ban on same-sex marriage "David and I have been soulmate-y since we first met."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's out and proud celebs

"We're going on 10 years, so we're hoping for another 60," said Burtka, who appears in the film Annie and the Gypsy.

"How about we do another five?" Harris joked. "I dare you!"

All kidding aside, the proud fathers said they're looking forward to living in a state that recognizes same-sex couples as equal citizens under the law. "How I Met Your Mother is wrapping up its last season next year, and we're kind of at the end of a chapter in our lives, which will be in New York," Harris said. "So, it's fun to be here tonight. We're here in New York City and imagining the future, which won't be too far away."

PHOTOS: Celebrity LGBT allies

The pair already own "a smaller place in Harlem," Burtka added. Harris joked that they should look into buying "a penthouse or a brownstone on Park Avenue." Harris, 39, and Burtka, 37, hope to trade coasts sooner than later for their children's sake.

PHOTOS: TV's best gay and lesbian couples

"Our plan is to reroute ourselves and have our kids start to go to school here," Harris told Us. "We're at that age where we need to figure out where our kids are going to be educated. Then we hope that work finds us."

Though the dads have help raising their children, they don't have a live-in nanny. "We're not that kind of couple," Burtka promised. "We pride ourselves on waking our kids up every morning and putting them to bed every night."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Twins Gideon and Harper Moving to New York City Full-Time