Neil Patrick Harris Announces His Engagement

Reporting by UsWeekly

Neil Patrick Harris is engaged!

The 38-year-old "How I Met Your Mother" star tweeted Saturday that he and partner David Burtka are planning to say "I do" now that gay marriage is legal in New York!

"David and I did propose to each other, but over five years ago!" he explained. "We've been wearing engagement rings for ages, waiting for an available. date."

Harris and Burtka became the parents of fraternal twins, Harper and Gideon, in October 2010 via a surrogate.

Before the New York state senate and Governor Andrew Cuomo legalized gay marriage Friday night, Harris tweeted that he'd "sure love to get married."

"Please, New York Senate, vote in favor of marriage equality today," he said. "My family would really appreciate it."

After news of progress in the northeast broke, Harris excitedly rejoiced with his followers. "It passed!" he exclaimed. "Marriage equality in New York! Yes! Progress! Thank you everyone who worked so hard on this. A historic night."

